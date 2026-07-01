The United States Mint put 250,000 25-cent coins with a special design for the country’s 250th anniversary into circulation, and a numismatic certification company is offering $2,500 to the first paid members who send it in for grading.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), a firm that certifies the authenticity and condition of coins, launched the reward to celebrate the Mint’s release. The bonus is not a purchase of the piece: the graded coin is returned to the first person who sends it in.

What is the special coin like and why is it so sought after?

The piece is part of the Declaration of Independence Quarters series and adds a “July 4th” mark next to the portrait of Thomas Jefferson on the obverse. It does not have a mint mark, unlike the standard versions minted in Philadelphia or Denver.

The reverse shows the Liberty Bell and the inscriptions UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, LIBERTY, QUARTER DOLLAR, and THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE. The 250,000 units were randomly mixed with other quarters from the same series before reaching banks across the country.

To identify it, look for:

The “July 4th” legend to the left of Jefferson’s portrait.

The complete absence of a mint mark (no P or D).

The Liberty Bell design on the reverse.

How do you enter for the NGC reward?

To qualify for the $2,500 bonus, you need a paid NGC collector membership, which currently starts at $39 per year. NGC dealers are excluded from the competition.

Only the first member to send the coin in for grading keeps the prize. The rest of those interested can still request the special America250 certification label, although without the cash bonus.