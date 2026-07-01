July arrives with important changes in the Social Security payment calendar in the United States. The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed that some beneficiaries will receive their money earlier than expected because of the Independence Day holiday, while others will see two deposits in the same month due to the official schedule.

The change does not mean an increase in benefits, but rather an advance of payments to avoid delays when the usual date coincides with a holiday or a weekend.

As happens every year, the SSA adjusts the calendar to ensure that funds are available on time and in the proper manner.

Who will receive the Social Security payment earlier than expected?

The beneficiaries who started collecting Social Security before May 1997 will be one of the groups affected by the change.

Normally, this group receives the deposit on the 3rd day of each month. However, since this year the date is affected by the July 4 holiday, the payment will be moved up to Thursday, July 2.

In addition, those who receive both Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security (retirement, survivors, or SSDI) benefits will also receive that second deposit on July 2.

Who will receive two Social Security payments in July?

One of the changes that drew the most attention this month affects beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

According to the official calendar:

July 1: monthly payment for July.

July 31: advanced payment corresponding to August.

This second deposit does not represent an additional benefit, but rather an advance. The SSA explains that when the first day of the following month falls on a weekend or holiday, the payment is sent on the last business day of the previous month.

In this case, August 1, 2026 falls on a Saturday, so the benefit will be credited on July 31.

Official Social Security calendar for July 2026

The SSA confirmed the following payment dates for July:

July 1: SSI beneficiaries.

July 2: people who have been receiving benefits since before May 1997 and those who collect SSI together with another Social Security benefit.

July 8: people born between the 1st and the 10th of any month.

July 15: people born between the 11th and the 20th.

July 22: people born between the 21st and the 31st.

July 31: advanced SSI payment corresponding to August.

Why does the SSA advance some payments?

The Social Security Administration adjusts the calendar whenever a payment date coincides with a weekend or a federal holiday.

The goal is for beneficiaries to avoid delays in receiving their deposits and to be able to access the money before banks or federal offices close.

That is why the payment scheduled for July 3 was moved up to July 2, while the SSI benefit for August will be sent on July 31, since the first day of the following month will not be a business day.