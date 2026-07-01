New legislation in Rhode Island threatens $1,000 daily fines for retailers that fail to meet the required checkout ratio at supermarkets.

Senate Bill 2342 stipulates that big chains of grocery stores have to adjust how many self-checkouts they have open at a given time.

Rhode Island’s stores may face $1,000 daily fines under new law for retailers

Senate Bill 2342 sets new requirements stores would have to follow to avoid high daily fines.

Under the law, grocery stores must keep at least one staffed checkout lane open for every three self-checkout stations in operation. In addition, at least one self-checkout lane must comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The legislation also requires employees assigned to monitor self-checkout stations to perform only that task while on duty. They cannot simultaneously operate a staffed checkout lane or carry out other store responsibilities.

Retailers that fail to comply with these requirements may be fined up to $1,000 for each day they remain in violation, making Rhode Island the first U.S. state to establish statewide restrictions on grocery store self-checkout operations.

Which Stores Could Be Affected by Rhode Island’s Self-Checkout Law?

The new requirements apply to grocery retailers operating self-checkout stations in Rhode Island. Because the law defines groceries broadly, major chains such as Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Aldi, CVS, and Walgreens could be affected depending on the products they sell.

Supporters of the measure say it is intended to preserve retail jobs, maintain employee working hours, improve customer service, and ensure shoppers always have access to a staffed checkout lane if they need assistance.

The law does not require retailers to hire additional employees. Businesses may instead choose to open more staffed checkout lanes, reduce the number of self-checkout stations operating at the same time, or reorganize existing staff to comply with the new rules.