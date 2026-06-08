In a city where the average cost of rent exceeds the income of many young people, New York has decided to take an innovative response to the housing crisis.

This is not a conventional subsidy or conditional assistance: it is a pilot program that combines cash, guaranteed monthly payments, and social support for young people who are experiencing housing insecurity.

The initiative aims to go beyond emergency assistance. The purpose is to provide a minimum economic foundation that makes planning easier, allows people to escape precariousness, and prevents homelessness from becoming a chronic phenomenon in one of the United States’ most expensive cities.

How much funding New York’s program provides and how it works

The plan was promoted by the New York City Council in collaboration with the organization Covenant House New York, which specializes in offering assistance to young people in street or precarious housing situations.

The premise is simple, although disruptive for conventional public policies: to provide economic resources directly to individuals, without setting restrictive requirements on the use of those funds, complementing this assistance with social support and individualized follow-up.

Each selected participant will receive:

USD 1,200 per month for nine months

A one-time additional payment of USD 5,000, which will be available whenever the person deems it necessary

In total, the economic support can reach USD 15,800 per beneficiary, an amount that in New York can mean the difference between staying in a shelter, living on the street, or accessing rented housing.

Who is eligible to access this economic assistance

The program is aimed at a specific and limited segment: Young people aged 18 to 24 Residents of New York People in housing insecurity, whether without fixed housing, in shelters, temporary accommodations, or at risk of ending up on the street. In this initial phase, only 60 young people will take part in the pilot plan, which will make it easier to evaluate the real impact before considering a larger-scale expansion.

More than just a payment: support as a key element

Although emphasis is usually placed on the financial aspect, the program administrators stress that its distinctive value lies in a holistic approach. Social support is intended to help young people make strategic decisions, as well as regain stability.

Throughout the follow-up, different variables will be examined, such as:

Access to permanent housing

Improvement in food security

Reduction in debt

Greater job stability or educational continuity

The main objective is to determine whether guaranteed income can become an effective tool to prevent structural poverty among young people who are currently on the edge of the system.