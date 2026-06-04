The United States Social Security could cut its payments by an average of $500 per month starting in 2032 if Congress does not act before the reserve fund runs out. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) estimates a 24% reduction in benefits for the nearly 70 million Americans who rely on SSA.

Social Security trustees calculate that the retirement reserve fund will be exhausted in 2032. For 16 years, the program’s costs have exceeded what it collects in payroll taxes, and without legislative reforms that gap will disappear in less than seven years.

How much would Social Security beneficiaries lose with the cut?

The $500 monthly drop would not be uniform: in 29 states the cuts would exceed that average. To put the impact in perspective, that amount is more than what a household of older adults spends on food per month, which the BLS estimates at about $461 adjusted for inflation for 2026.

The 10 states with the largest average monthly cuts

Connecticut: $556

New Jersey: $554

New Hampshire: $553

Delaware: $549

Maryland: $541

Washington: $531

Minnesota: $530

Massachusetts: $527

Michigan: $523

Utah: $523

Which states would be hit the hardest economically?

If the 24% cut were applied today, it would amount to $345 billion annually, equivalent to 1.1% of national GDP, according to the CRFB. In 40 states the impact would exceed 1% of state GDP, with the greatest burden in those with older populations and lower incomes.

States with the greatest economic impact and the most affected residents

In terms of share of affected residents, Maine (22.9%), West Virginia (22.4%) and Vermont (22%) lead. In terms of impact on state GDP, West Virginia (1.9%), Mississippi (1.8%) and Vermont (1.8%) are at the top. “Policymakers must act urgently to protect the program before it is too late,” the CRFB warned.