White vinegar has become one of the most effective household allies for keeping the home clean without resorting to expensive chemicals that are hard to find.

Although it is usually used in the kitchen or bathroom, there is a little-known trick that many people have started using in recent months, which is spraying it at the house entrance.

This simple, inexpensive habit is gaining ground for being efficient and practical.

What is vinegar applied at the entrance used for?

A key point is its ability to act as a repellent barrier. The strong smell of vinegar works as a natural inhibitor for several household pests.

Ants, spiders, and even cockroaches usually avoid areas where they detect that smell, making it a practical, chemical-free alternative for the main entrance.

In addition, those who believe in home harmonization practices use it as an “energy cleanser”.

According to this view, a few sprays on the doorframe help dispel heavy vibrations and renew the atmosphere.

How to apply it correctly

To make the most of its effects, simply place a mixture of white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. It can be sprayed:

On the doorframe

On the entrance floor

In small cracks or fissures where insects usually pass through

On baseboards or corners exposed to the outside

The ideal is to repeat the procedure once or twice a week to maintain the effect.