En esta noticia
Tax authorities in the United States have different mechanisms to monitor tax compliance by citizens and foreigners. Although much of the process is carried out digitally or by mail, there are situations where checks can proceed directly to the taxpayer’s home.
The Government will visit the homes of these people with its officials
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and other tax officials may conduct in-person visits to homes or businesses in cases where:
- There are prolonged tax debts
- The taxpayer did not respond to official notices
- There are inconsistencies in the filings
- It is necessary to verify financial or asset information
The visits are part of enforcement and audit procedures.
What legal powers do federal officials have during a visit
During these checks, the agents may:
- Provide official documentation
- Request additional information
- Confirm identity and address
- Verify data related to outstanding taxes
In some cases, they also seek to advance collection processes.
Are visits automatic?
Generally, the IRS:
- Sends multiple official notifications
- Informs of the debt or inconsistency detected
- Grants deadlines to respond or regularize