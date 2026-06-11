The German company MicroAGI launched a new, completely free home cleaning service, although those who wish to access it must accept one condition.

The service can be requested through the company’s official website, where all information related to the initiative, its requirements, and the handling of the data collected during the cleaning tasks is also available.

The initiative would seek to train Artificial Intelligence to be able to create robots capable of carrying out these tasks autonomously in the future.

A company offers to clean homes completely free: What do they ask in return?

Homeowners must allow the entire cleaning process to be recorded on video. Workers use cameras that record every task performed inside the home, from cleaning floors to organizing a kitchen or folding clothes.

The company says the videos are anonymized before being used. According to MicroAGI, faces, screens, identity documents, and other sensitive elements are blurred to protect residents’ privacy. They also assure that no audio is recorded during the sessions.

The business model is based on the fact that the data obtained is of greater economic value to artificial intelligence and robotics companies than the cost of providing the free cleaning. For this reason, the firm can offer the service without charging users while later marketing that data for training future household robots.

What is MicroAGI’s goal?

The true goal of the German company MicroAGI is not household cleaning, but collecting huge amounts of real-world data to train artificial intelligence systems and future robots capable of performing household tasks autonomously.

The company says there is a shortage of physical-world data to develop robots that can clean, tidy up, cook, or perform everyday tasks with the same naturalness as a person.

That is why the Shift platform was launched, allowing first-person recording of activities such as washing dishes, sweeping, folding clothes, tidying rooms, or cleaning bathrooms. That material is then used to train AI models and robotics companies.

According to its executives, the long-term goal is to develop “physical artificial intelligence” or “Physical AGI,” that is, systems capable of interacting with the real world and carrying out complex household tasks without human supervision.