The Los Angeles Unified School District keeps publishing on its official website the school calendar for the 2025-2026 school year, which specifies when vacation officially begins for elementary and secondary students.

In that sense, more than half a million students in the United States are preparing to enjoy an extra-long break during which all schools will remain closed before the start of a new academic year.

Confirmed: all schools are also closing this Friday

Although the break for students began today, June 11, as a result of Pupil’s Free Day, the students and their respective institutions ended classes yesterday, Wednesday, June 10.

However, the vacation will officially begin tomorrow, Friday, June 12, and will run until August 12, providing an extra-long break for district students

Along those lines, the calendar states that Tuesday, August 11, will be dedicated to activities for teaching and administrative staff.

Which schools belong to this district and will close their doors on Friday

The District is made up of 710 square miles, covering mostly the city of Los Angeles, along with 25 other cities and unincorporated areas in the county.

It is advisable to check the school calendar corresponding to the district for which you want to know the vacation dates, since it varies depending on each case.