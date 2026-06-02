The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) also requires that any income resulting from games such as the lottery be declared, even if the winnings are not regular or productive. In addition, the government keeps 24% of the total amount , sometimes more if it is a jackpot. Additionally, some states have different procedures regarding taxes.

Powerball announced that its jackpot reached 181 million dollars and anyone within the 45 participating states can buy numbers as long as the minimum age requirement is met.

The IRS confirmed that these people will have debts of up to 30 million: How are taxes on winnings calculated?

All lottery prizes are subject to federal taxes and in some cases, state taxes.

24% is withheld from any prize that exceeds 5,000 dollars and up to 37% if it is a prize that exceeds 640,600 dollars in the case of single taxpayers. As for state rates, they vary according to the relevant laws.

In the case of the Powerball jackpot, since the prize is 181 million dollars, the winner may have to hand over up to 29.7 million dollars in taxes to the government.

How do I have to report lottery winnings to the IRS?

When the jackpot is won, the full amount must be included in the federal tax return, even if the taxes were already withheld at the time the prize was collected.

In some cases, the Form W-2G “Certain Gambling Winnings” must be filed, showing the amount won and any taxes that were withheld. If the prize is an item such as a car, house, or trip, it must be reported at its fair market value, that is, as taxable income.