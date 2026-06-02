New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has approved a law that limits the operations of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) in New York State.

In particular, raids are restricted in schools, churches, and other places unless a judicial arrest warrant is presented.

Under a new law, ICE will be prohibited from detaining and arresting immigrants: What does the new New York law establish?

The law enacted by Governor Hochul prevents ICE agents from carrying out detentions or arrests in certain places without a signed court order.

Among the places that are restricted are:

Schools

Churches

Courthouses

Hospitals

Community centers

And any other place that is considered essential to daily life. With this current legislation, authorities and administrators of these institutions may request the presentation of a court order before allowing immigration agents to enter.

What is the goal of this new law in New York?

The regulation aims to strengthen protections for immigrants within the state against federal immigration enforcement policies. According to the law’s arguments, the stated goal is to prevent immigrants from avoiding these places out of fear of being detained.

Several organizations defending this group backed the measure, considering that it promotes access to fundamental services and rights.

New York’s position on U.S. immigration policies

The new New York law does not eliminate federal authority with respect to immigration, but it does set limits and requirements for certain actions that take place within the state.

Historically, New York has maintained a favorable stance toward protecting immigrants compared with other states in the country, and it has even been questioned by federal authorities for promoting measures to expand immigrants’ access to public services, education, and legal assistance.