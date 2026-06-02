Thousands of married couples in the United States are at risk of losing their property, vehicles, and bank accounts because of IRS liens. The agency considers both spouses responsible for the full debt when they filed a joint return and can take collection actions against shared assets if the situation is not resolved in time.

The IRS does not act immediately, but it escalates measures if the debt remains unpaid. There is a specific process to stop that procedure, and delaying it is what turns a manageable debt into a lien that affects the entire family estate.

What assets can the IRS seize from married couples, and how can it be stopped?

When there is an unresolved tax debt, the IRS can go after joint or individual bank accounts, property acquired during the marriage, and vehicles registered in either spouse’s name. The agency does not distinguish who owns each asset if both signed the joint return.

However, a lien is not inevitable. The IRS recognizes two ways to stop it: full payment of the debt, which is the most direct option, or formal negotiation, which includes installment payment plans and settlement agreements for those who cannot pay the full amount at once.

What if only one spouse is responsible for the debt before the IRS?

The agency considers cases in which one member of the couple had no involvement or knowledge of the tax error. For those situations, there is Innocent Spouse Relief, a mechanism that allows tax obligations to be separated and protects the person who was not responsible. In some cases, it may even result in a refund .