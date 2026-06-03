En esta noticia

When a debt with the tax authorities remains unresolved for a period of time, the process stops being administrative and moves to direct action. In the United States, ignoring final notices can trigger measures that immediately affect the taxpayer’s money and assets.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Automated Collection System (ACS), can move forward with seizures if the taxpayer does not respond to the Final Notice of Intent to Levy.

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The IRS notice no one should ignore

Before executing a seizure, the IRS sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy. Through this key notification, the agency informs:

  • Details of the outstanding debt
  • The period of up to 30 days to respond or resolve it

This is the final notice before collection measures are activated.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Automated Collection System (ACS), can move forward with seizures if the taxpayer does not respond to the Final Notice of Intent to Levy. Image: AI.

IRS automatically seizes everyone who delayed this procedure

If the taxpayer ignores this final notice or fails to respond within the established deadlines:

  • The case moves to the active collection system (ACS)
  • Seizure is authorized without further warnings
  • The room for negotiation is drastically reduced

Failure to respond speeds up the process.

Attention.Official | Government will visit every home of all citizens and foreigners who postponed this procedure: bank accounts and property may be seized

IRS seizes all of these assets one by one

Through the ACS, the IRS can apply:

  • Seizure of bank accounts
  • Withholding of wages (wage garnishment)
  • Action against property and assets