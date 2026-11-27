The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) has already set the December 2026 payment schedule for retirees, pensioners, and other beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 31st of the month will be paid on different Wednesdays, depending on the group they belong to.

When will Social Security be paid in December 2026?

The SSA schedule divides beneficiaries into three groups based on their date of birth. The confirmed December dates are:

Wednesday, Dec. 9: beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 10th.

Wednesday, Dec. 16: beneficiaries born between the 11th and the 20th.

Wednesday, Dec. 23: beneficiaries born between the 21st and the 31st.

Who gets Social Security on December 3?

Some beneficiaries are not included in the Wednesday schedule. Those who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, as well as some people who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), are scheduled to be paid on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Meanwhile, SSI beneficiaries will receive their monthly payment on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The next deposit, for January 2027, will be moved up to Thursday, Dec. 31, because of the New Year’s holiday.

In this situation, the SSA advises: “If you do not receive your payment on the expected date, please wait three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security”.

How much Social Security will increase in 2027 and when the higher payments will begin

The 2027 COLA will be 3.6% and will apply to both Social Security beneficiaries and those receiving Supplemental Security Income. The effective dates will vary by program:

Social Security: the increase will begin with January 2027 payments.

SSI: the increase will take effect with the Dec. 31, 2026 deposit.

On average, retirees will receive about $75 more per month. However, the exact amount will depend on each person’s benefit.