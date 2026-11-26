The Social Security Administration reminded Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries who work that they must report their wages every month to keep their payments accurate.

The deadline is particularly important because both earned and unearned income affect the amount of SSI benefits recipients can receive.

Although beneficiaries have until the 10th day of the following month to report their wages, the SSA recommends completing the process earlier to reduce the risk of payment problems.

Why SSI beneficiaries must report their monthly wages

SSI recipients must report their wages no later than the 10th day of the month after they receive their pay. For example, wages received in November must be reported by December 10.

However, the agency encourages beneficiaries to submit their information by the 6th day of the following month. Reporting wages earlier helps reduce the possibility of receiving an overpayment that could later have to be repaid.

The reporting obligation also applies when a beneficiary experiences changes in their employment situation. Anyone who starts a new job, receives a raise, or stops working must notify Social Security within 10 days after the end of the month in which the change occurred.

The SSA requires SSI beneficiaries who work to report their wages every month to avoid overpayments, reduced benefits, or payment interruptions. Shutterstock | Canva

How to report wages to the Social Security Administration

The SSA offers several ways for beneficiaries to report their monthly earnings. These include electronic tools, telephone services, and in-person assistance at a local Security Office.

The available methods are:

Payroll Information Exchange (PIE): Beneficiaries can authorize Social Security to receive wage information directly from participating payroll providers. To use this option, they must complete Form SSA-8240 online or provide authorization by phone.

My Social Security account: Recipients can submit their wages through their personal, secure online account.

SSA Mobile Wage Reporting app: The free application is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Toll-Free Telephone Wage Reporting System: Beneficiaries can report their earnings through the automated telephone service.

Local Social Security office: Recipients can also contact or visit their local office for assistance.

The agency advises beneficiaries to contact their local Social Security office before using an automated wage-reporting tool to determine which option is more appropriate to their situation.

If a beneficiary already uses an automated reporting system and changes employers, they must contact Social Security and provide the new employer’s information and Employer Identification Number.