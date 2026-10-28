The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) payment schedule moves into a key week for millions of beneficiaries. This Wednesday, October 28, is the month’s final regular payment date for people who receive benefits based on their birth date and were born between the 21st and 31st.

On Friday, October 30, meanwhile, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) for November is scheduled to be deposited.

When is the last Social Security payment for October 2026?

This Wednesday, October 28 is the last regular payment date of the month for the group of beneficiaries whose deposit day is determined by their birth date . Specifically, it applies to people born between the 21st and 31st of any month who receive benefits under the SSA’s regular schedule.

Why Social Security is moving November SSI up to Friday, Oct. 30

Friday, October 30, is the scheduled deposit date for November 2026 SSI. The reason for the change is the calendar: Nov. 1 falls on a Sunday. When the first day of the month falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the agency moves the payment up to the previous business day .

It is worth noting that the earlier date does not mean SSI recipients will get two payments in October or that the monthly benefit has increased .

The SSA schedule sets three Wednesdays for regular November payments, based on the beneficiary’s birth date. Those dates are joined by the day 3 deposit for certain beneficiaries and the early SSI payment.

Friday, October 30

SSI beneficiaries: payment for November.

Tuesday, November 3

People who receive Social Security benefits on the day 3 schedule, including certain beneficiaries who began before May 1997 and those who receive both programs.

Tuesday, November 10 (the payment is moved up because Wednesday, November 11 is a federal holiday in observance of Veterans Day)

Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.

What should you do if the Social Security deposit does not arrive on time?

If the money does not show up in the bank account or does not arrive through the designated payment method on the scheduled date, the SSA recommends waiting three additional mailing days before contacting the agency.

Before filing a claim, it’s a good idea to check the bank account, verify that deposit information is up to date, and confirm which date applies to each person’s program.