The Social Security Administration (SSA) will send an early payment this week to people who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The November benefit is scheduled to arrive on Friday, October 30, 2026, rather than at the beginning of next month.

The change follows the agency’s standard payment calendar. Since November 1 falls on a Sunday, the payment will be issued on the preceding business day. The adjustment does not represent an additional benefit or a bonus; it is the regular monthly SSI payment arriving early .

Who qualifies for the early November SSI payment?

The advance payment is intended for people who qualify for SSI, a federal program designed to provide financial assistance to people with limited income and resources.

According to the SSA, eligible recipients generally include:

Adults aged 65 or older who meet the program’s financial requirements.

People with disabilities who meet the SSA’s eligibility criteria and have limited income and resources.

People who are blind and meet the program’s financial and other eligibility requirements.

Children with qualifying disabilities whose households meet the applicable income and resource rules.

The SSI program is separate from regular Social Security retirement and disability benefits, although some people qualify for both programs.

Recipients who already receive SSI do not need to submit a new application or request the early deposit. Their November payment follows the adjusted calendar automatically.

The Social Security Administration will issue November’s Supplemental Security Income payment ahead of schedule. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

How much will beneficiaries receive in November?

The maximum federal SSI payment for 2026 is $994 per month for an eligible individual. For an eligible couple, the maximum is $1,491 per month.

However, these figures are payment limits, not guaranteed amounts. The actual benefit may be lower depending on the recipient’s countable income, living arrangements and other circumstances.

For example, the SSA states that an individual or child living in another person’s household may receive a reduced federal payment of $662.67 under the applicable 2026 guidelines. State supplements may also affect the total amount a recipient receives.

The program’s income and resource limits also determine eligibility. In general, the resource limit is $2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a couple, although the SSA excludes certain assets when calculating resources.

When will the November payment arrive?

The official SSA payment schedule establishes the following key dates for this week:

Wednesday, October 28: Regular Social Security retirement, survivor and disability benefits for beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of a month, provided they fall under the standard Wednesday payment schedule.

Friday, October 30: The November SSI payment for eligible recipients.

The SSI payment is normally scheduled for the first day of each month. When that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the SSA generally issues the payment on the preceding business day.

Beneficiaries should remember that receiving the November SSI payment in October does not mean they will receive two SSI payments in November. The October 30 deposit covers the November benefit, and the next regularly scheduled SSI payment will be for December.