Wooden furniture can lose its shine over time, from dust buildup and everyday use, but there is a home remedy that can improve their appearance with easy-to-find ingredients.

The University of Arkansas System recommends a mixture of lemon, olive oil and water that is applied directly to the surface to restore some of its luster and leave a shinier finish.

How to make a homemade furniture polish with lemon and olive oil

The recipe shared by the University of Arkansas System uses three common household ingredients to make a polish that should be prepared right before each use.

The mixture combines lemon juice with a small amount of olive oil and water , so it does not require specialized cleaning products.

To make this homemade solution, you need the following ingredients.

1 lemon.

1 teaspoon of olive oil.

1 teaspoon of water.

The process is to squeeze the lemon juice and mix it with the olive oil and water until the ingredients are fully combined.

It is also important to prepare only the amount you will use right away, since the university recommends making the mixture just before applying it.

Step by step: How to restore the shine to wood with this mixture

Once the solution is ready, the next step is to spread it on tthe surface of the piece of furniture and let it sit for a few minutes. The application should be done carefully to avoid leaving overly wet spots or residue from the mixture.

To follow the method recommended by the institution cited, take these steps.

Prepare the mixture with the juice of one lemon, one teaspoon of olive oil and one teaspoon of water. Apply a thin layer to the wooden surface you want to polish. Let it sit for five minutes, as the recipe states. Buff with a soft cloth to remove any remaining mixture and improve the finish of the surface.

Using a soft cloth makes it possible to work on the wood without abrasive materials that could leave marks or scratches.

What precautions to take before using the home remedy

Although it uses common ingredients, this preparation is not suitable for all finishes. The lemon juice is acidic and the oil can leave residue, so it is best to first test a small amount on a hidden area and see how the surface reacts.

It is also advisable to avoid using it on unfinished wood, antique furniture or delicate surfaces without first checking the manufacturer’s care instructions. In these cases, the mixture could cause stains or alter the original finish.

To keep furniture in good condition, it is a good idea to dust regularly and use products compatible with the treatment of each surface. In this way, the home remedy can be considered a one-off option, as long as the material and finish can handle the ingredients.