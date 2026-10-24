The Social Security Administration (SSA) of the United States requires beneficiaries to report certain changes in their personal, family, and financial situation that may affect the amount of their monthly payments.

According to the agency, failing to report these changes within the established deadline can lead to incorrect payments, repayment obligations, and even financial penalties, depending on the program and the circumstances of the failure to comply.

What changes must be reported to SSA?

Through its official website, SSA explains that beneficiaries must report changes that may affect their eligibility or the amount of their benefits.

Among the main changes are:

Work and income : Starting a new job, stopping work, experiencing salary increases or reductions, and starting to receive a pension or other benefits.

Housing and residence: moving, changing mailing address, or staying outside the United States for more than 30 days.

Family situation: Getting married, getting divorced, having or adopting a child, becoming a stepparent, and reporting the arrival or departure of household members.

Personal information: Changing name or changing citizenship or immigration status.

Legal situation: receiving a criminal conviction, having certain outstanding arrest warrants, or recently being released from prison.

What is the deadline for reporting changes in personal information?

The SSA states that changes must be reported as soon as possible and, at the latest, by the 10th day of the month following the one in which they occurred.

The agency gives the following example: if a person gets married on January 27, they will have until February 10 to report their new marital status. The report can be made by phone at 1-800-772-1213 or through local Social Security offices, depending on the corresponding procedure.

What happens if the allowed deadline for reporting these changes is exceeded?

According to SSA, SSI beneficiaries who do not report changes within the established deadline may face different consequences such as reduced payments, suspension of benefits, and a request to repay the money received.

In cases of intentional concealment of information in order to continue receiving benefits, SSA also warns of possible criminal proceedings, fines, and even prison sentences.