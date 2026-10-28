The 2027 Social Security COLA will increase monthly benefits by 3.6%, but recipients won’t all see the extra money at the same time. The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed the adjustment on October 14, with the average retirement benefit expected to rise by about $75 per month.

The first higher payment depends on the program you receive. Most people collecting Social Security retirement, disability or survivor benefits will see the increase in their January 2027 payment, while SSI recipients are scheduled to receive their adjusted benefit on December 31, 2026, ahead of the New Year’s Day holiday.

When the 2027 Social Security COLA takes effect

The SSA announced the 3.6% increase on October 14, 2026. The adjustment applies to benefits beginning with December 2026, which are generally paid in January 2027.

For most people receiving retirement, disability or survivor benefits, this means the first payment reflecting the increase will arrive in January. The exact deposit date depends on the recipient’s payment group.

The schedule differs for people who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Their increased payment for January 2027 is scheduled to arrive on December 31, 2026 , because January 1 is a federal holiday.

That earlier deposit does not represent an extra check or a bonus. It is the regular SSI payment for January, delivered ahead of the usual date.

The Social Security Administration has confirmed a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment for next year. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

When you’ll receive your first higher Social Security payment

The payment date depends on the type of benefit you receive and, for many Social Security beneficiaries, your date of birth.

December 31, 2026: SSI recipients receive the January payment with the 3.6% increase.

January 3 payment group: Some beneficiaries, including those who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, follow a different schedule from the standard Wednesday groups. Because January 3, 2027, falls on a Sunday, the applicable payment date should be checked against the SSA’s official calendar.

January 13, 2027: Under the regular schedule, retirement, disability and survivor beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of the month receive their January payment on the second Wednesday.

January 20, 2027: Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th generally receive their payment on the third Wednesday.

January 27, 2027: Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st generally receive their payment on the fourth Wednesday.

People who receive both Social Security and SSI may have different deposit dates for each benefit. Checking the official payment calendar is the best way to confirm when the increased amount will arrive.

How much more money will Social Security recipients get in 2027?

The 3.6% COLA will not translate into the same dollar increase for everyone. The amount depends on the benefit a person currently receives.

The SSA estimates that the average monthly retirement benefit will rise by approximately $75. That figure is an average, not a guaranteed increase for every retiree.

For example, a beneficiary currently receiving $1,500 per month would see a gross increase of $54 after applying the 3.6% adjustment. The new amount would be $1,554 before any applicable deductions.

The amount deposited into a bank account may differ from the gross benefit increase. Medicare premiums, withholding and other deductions can affect the final payment, so recipients should review their individual notices before calculating how much additional money they will have available.

How to check your new Social Security benefit amount

Beneficiaries do not need to wait for the first increased payment to learn their new monthly amount.

The SSA said people with a personal my Social Security account can access their personalized COLA notice online. Recipients who enroll in paperless notices can receive the information digitally, while those who continue receiving paper notices will get them by mail in December.

The notice includes the updated benefit amount and any applicable deductions. Medicare enrollees can also check information about their 2027 premiums through their account.