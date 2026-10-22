The Social Security Administration (SSA) will deposit the first Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment with the 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment on Dec. 31. The monthly federal payment will rise to $1,029 for an individual and $1,544 for a couple.

SSA announced the 2027 increase Oct. 14. That’s $35 more a month for individuals and $53 for couples.

About 7.3 million people receive SSI. Nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries will also get the 3.6% increase, most of them in January.

Why will SSA deposit the first SSI payment with the 3.6% raise on Dec. 31?

SSI is normally paid on the first of the month. Jan. 1, 2027, is a federal holiday, so the January payment moves up to Dec. 31.

That makes it January’s payment arriving early, not a bonus. Recipients will get two deposits in December and none in January, so they may want to save part of the Dec. 31 money for January bills.

People who get both SSI and Social Security, or who started Social Security before May 1997, will also receive their raised Social Security payment Dec. 31. It’s normally due on the 3rd, which falls on a Sunday.

SSI is normally paid on the first of the month. Jan. 1, 2027, is a federal holiday, so the January payment moves up to Dec. 31. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

What requirements must SSI recipients meet to get the 3.6% raise on Dec. 31?

No application is needed. Anyone still eligible for SSI in January gets the new amount automatically. To stay eligible, recipients must:

Be 65 or older, or be blind or have a disability. Children with disabilities can qualify.

Have limited income. Income that SSA counts lowers the payment, so $1,029 and $1,544 are maximums.

Own no more than $2,000 in countable resources, or $3,000 for a couple. These caps are unchanged from 2026.

Live in the 50 states, the District of Columbia or the Northern Mariana Islands, and be a U.S. citizen or a noncitizen who meets additional rules.

When will SSI recipients see the notice with their 3.6% raise?

People with a my Social Security account can read their notice online in late November. Those without one must create an account at ssa.gov/myaccount and opt in to paperless notices by Nov. 18.

Everyone else will get the notice by mail in December.