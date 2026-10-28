Berkshire Hathaway, the company tied to Warren Buffett, controls one of North America’s major railroad networks. Its operations connect key sectors of the U.S. economy and move goods across a range of industries.

The BNSF Railway network is essential infrastructure for transporting agricultural products, consumer goods, coal, and industrial freight .

The relationship between the two companies was cemented in 2010, when Berkshire Hathaway completed its purchase of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corporation shares it did not yet own. The surviving entity was renamed Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, and BNSF Railway became its wholly owned subsidiary. Today, BNSF Railway belongs to Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is part of Berkshire Hathaway.

How many rail miles does the company control

BNSF Railway Company operates more than 32,500 miles of rail lines in 28 U.S. states and also has a presence in three provinces of Canada. That figure refers to the routes it uses to operate, not including additional main lines, rail yards, or sidings.

In its annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Berkshire Hathaway describes the scale of this infrastructure. The document says that BNSF operates one of the largest freight rail networks in North America.

The company also says it owns more than 23,000 miles of track, including rights of way, and uses trackage rights on more than 9,000 miles of track owned by other railroads. If single-track and multiple-track main lines, yards, and sidings are included, the system exceeded 50,000 miles operated as of Dec. 31, 2025.

How much did BNSF Railway Company invest in the United States in 2025

BNSF Railway Company’s investment in 2025 totaled about US$3.8 billion, according to the company’s financial statements and Berkshire Hathaway’s annual report.

The SEC report lists $3,796 million in capital expenditures for BNSF’s rail business during the year. In the document, spending is broken down into $3,272 million in capital investments excluding equipment purchases, and another $525 million used to buy equipment.

BNSF’s report says its capital program aims to increase capacity, strengthen safety and efficiency, extend the life of its assets and provide new services to customers .

How much money does BNSF Railway earn in 2025

The 2025 financial results show the economic scale of Berkshire Hathaway’s rail business. According to the annual report filed with the SEC, BNSF reported $23.5 billion in rail operating revenue and $8.055 billion in rail operating income. That latter figure was up 7.8% from the US$7.469 billion reported in 2024.

It is also worth noting that the company cut its rail operating expenses: They fell from US$15.886 billion in 2024 to US$15.295 billion in 2025, a decline of 3.7%.