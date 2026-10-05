Losing a Social Security card does not necessarily mean making a trip to a Social Security Administration (SSA) office. The agency has reminded Americans that many people can request a replacement Social Security card online, allowing eligible applicants to complete the process without an in-person visit.

The service is available through a personal my Social Security account and can be accessed at any time. However, not everyone can complete the entire process digitally. Specific requirements determine whether an applicant can receive a replacement card through the online service or needs to visit an SSA office.

The agency also points out that replacing a lost card may not always be necessary. In most situations, employers, financial institutions, government agencies and other organizations only need the person’s Social Security number (SSN) rather than the physical card.

Who can request a replacement online

The fully online replacement option is primarily available to U.S. citizens age 18 or older who have a U.S. mailing address.

Applicants also need a my Social Security account and must be able to complete the agency’s identity verification process. In addition, they generally need a valid driver’s license or state-issued identification card from a participating state.

In certain circumstances, the online system can also handle a last-name change following marriage, provided the applicant meets the applicable requirements and lives in a participating jurisdiction.

Losing a Social Security card does not necessarily mean making a trip to a Social Security Administration (SSA) office. ssa

People who do not qualify for a fully online replacement can still start the application online. The SSA system determines whether the request can be processed digitally or whether the applicant needs to schedule an appointment at a Social Security office or Card Center.

How to replace a Social Security card online

The process begins through the SSA’s online system. Applicants must sign in to or create a my Social Security account and verify their identity before submitting the request.

The basic process is:

Sign in to or create a personal my Social Security account Complete the identity verification process. Submit the replacement request. Wait for the new card to arrive by mail.

The SSA says submitting the request typically takes only a few minutes. If the applicant qualifies for the fully online service, there is no need to visit an office to complete the request.

The agency also stresses that going to an office does not mean receiving the card on the same day. The replacement still has to be processed and mailed. According to the SSA’s latest guidance, cards requested online generally arrive in less than two weeks.

There is no fee for a replacement card

The SSA does not charge a fee for a replacement Social Security card. There are, however, general limits on replacements: people are normally limited to three replacement cards per year and 10 over their lifetime. Certain situations, including legal name changes and some changes in immigration status, do not count toward those limits.

The agency also advises people not to routinely carry their Social Security card. In most cases, organizations that need the information only require the Social Security number, while the physical card should be kept in a secure location.

For people who do need a replacement, the online option can eliminate an unnecessary trip to an SSA office and allows applicants to begin the process at any time, including outside regular office hours.