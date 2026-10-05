The Social Security Administration (SSA) is preparing to complete the Social Security benefit payments for October 2026, with three key dates for beneficiaries, whose deposits are determined by their birth date: Wednesday, October 14, 21 and 28 .

The official schedule establishes that the payment day depends on the range in which the beneficiary’s birth day falls.

The SSA schedule divides beneficiaries into three groups. In this way, those who were born between the 1st and the 10th will receive the deposit on the second Wednesday of the month; those born between the 11th and the 20th, on the third Wednesday; and those who have birthdays between the 21st and the 31st, on the fourth Wednesday.

SSA payment schedule: when are Social Security benefits paid in October 2026?

For October, the payment dates are organized as follows:

Wednesday the 14th: beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 10th.

Wednesday the 21st: beneficiaries born between the 11th and the 20th.

Wednesday the 28th: beneficiaries born between the 21st and the 31st.

The SSA itself states in its schedule that benefits are paid on those dates according to the corresponding birth date range.

How do you know which day you will receive the SSA payment?

The easiest way to identify the date is to check only the day of the month on which the beneficiary was born. Thus, following the October 2026 schedule, a person born on the 7th of any month will have their payment scheduled for Wednesday the 14th, while someone born on the 18th will have it on Wednesday the 21st. In the case of those born on the 25th, they will have to wait until the last date on the schedule, that is, Wednesday the 28th.

What happens if the SSA payment does not arrive on the corresponding Wednesday?

The Social Security Administration explains what beneficiaries should do when the deposit does not appear on the expected date:

“If you do not receive your payment on the expected date, please wait three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security”.