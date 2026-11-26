Your Social Security earnings record plays an important role in determining how much money you will receive in retirement. However, an error in the information reported by your employer could prevent some of your wages from being properly credited to your account.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) warns that mistakes involving your Social Security number (SSN) or the name reported by your employer can affect your earnings history. If those wages are missing from your record, your future retirement benefits could be lower than expected.

The mistake that could affect your future Social Security payments

Employers must report workers’ wages to the SSA using their correct name and Social Security number. If the information does not match the agency’s records, the reported earnings may not be credited to the employee’s Social Security record.

This can happen if an employer enters an incorrect SSN or uses a different name, including one that has not been updated after a marriage or divorce. Since retirement benefits are calculated based on a worker’s earnings history, missing wages could reduce the amount they eventually receive.

How to check and correct your Social Security earnings record

The SSA recommends checking your earnings history through your personal my Social Security account. Workers can review the wages recorded for each year and identify potential discrepancies before applying for retirement benefits.

Social Security uses workers' recorded earnings to calculate their future retirement benefits. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

If earnings are missing or incorrect, the agency advises contacting Social Security to request a correction. Workers should gather supporting documents, such as W-2 forms, tax returns or pay stubs, to help verify the wages they earned.