The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a refundable tax credit offered by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to workers and families with low or moderate incomes. The amount depends on annual income, filing status, and the number of qualifying children under the agency’s rules.

To qualify for the benefit, taxpayers must meet specific conditions related to income, residency, and tax documentation. One restriction is tied to Form 2555, used to report income earned abroad and claim certain tax exclusions; filing it can make a taxpayer ineligible for the EITC.

What is Form 2555, and why can it affect eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit?

Form 2555 is an IRS form used by certain U.S. citizens and resident aliens living and working outside the country to claim the foreign earned income exclusion. It also lets taxpayers calculate the exclusion or deduction for housing costs abroad.

Filing it can directly affect access to the credit for earned income because the IRS says anyone who files Form 2555 cannot claim this benefit.

What are the requirements to qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit?

To qualify for the EITC, taxpayers must meet a series of conditions related to their income, their tax status, and their residency. The main requirements include:

Have earned income: it must come from a job, self-employment, a business, or services provided.

Have a valid Social Security number: the taxpayer, their spouse if filing jointly, and any children claimed must have a Social Security number authorized for work, issued before the tax return’s due date.

Meet the residency requirements: they must be U.S. citizens or resident aliens for the entire tax year, except for certain exceptions for married couples.

Not exceed the investment income limit: for tax year 2025, the maximum allowed is US$11,950.

Not filing Form 2555: anyone claiming the foreign earned income exclusion cannot claim the EITC.

How should the Earned Income Tax Credit be claimed correctly?

To claim the EITC, taxpayers must file a federal tax return, even if their income is below the minimum required to file. The process is completed using Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR, which is intended for older taxpayers.

Those claiming the credit because they have qualifying children must complete Schedule EIC, which provides information about the children.

Before filing, the IRS recommends checking reported income, Social Security numbers and dependent information to avoid errors that could delay refund processing.