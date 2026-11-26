The United States gave the green light to a defense deal with a country in the region: the State Department approved the sale of 4 Black Hawk helicopters to the Argentine Army, in an estimated deal worth $140 million. The agreement is aimed at modernizing the Army’s aviation fleet and adding transport, border security, and disaster-response capabilities.

State Department Approves Sale of 4 Black Hawk Helicopters to This Latin American Country

The U.S. State Department approved the Foreign Military Sale of 4 UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters and associated equipment to Argentina, in an estimated deal worth up to $140 million (about $35 million per aircraft, including the full support package).

The deal was notified to the U.S. Congress on Sept. 10, 2026, the standard step for this type of agreement. The principal contractor is Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company.

From Approval to Signing: The Deal Is Now Final

On Nov. 6, 2026, Argentina’s Defense Ministry signed the Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA), the document that formally closes this type of purchase under the FMS system. The agreement was signed by Defense Minister Carlos Alberto Presti and U.S. Ambassador to Argentina Peter Lamelas, along with Army officials. According to official information, the first of the 4 helicopters would arrive in the country before the end of the year.

What It Really Costs: From the $140 Million Cap to the Signed Contract

The $140 million figure corresponds to the cap, or maximum value, authorized by the State Department in its notification to Congress. The contract actually signed by Argentina for the 4 aircraft, however, came in at a much lower value: about $28 million, including spare parts and supplies.

Why the Difference?

Because the purchase was made through the BEST program (Black Hawk Exchange and Sales Transaction), which allows UH-60L helicopters from the U.S. Army to be purchased at a reduced cost. In short: $140 million was the authorized ceiling; the final deal for the four helicopters came in much lower.

What the Package Includes

Beyond the 4 helicopters, what makes a fleet operational is its equipment and support. The approved package includes, among other items:

The 4 UH-60L helicopters , with installed engines and two spare T700-GE-701D engines.

Navigation , identification, and communications equipment (radios).

Internal auxiliary fuel tanks , fast-rope equipment, rescue hoists, cargo hooks, and Bambi buckets (buckets used to fight fires from the air).

Spare parts, tools, test equipment, crew and maintenance training, and transportation and engineering support services.

The approved package does not include missiles, rockets, or offensive weapons: these are utility and transport helicopters, not attack aircraft. Their value lies in mobility and logistical support, not firepower.