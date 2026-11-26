U.S. permanent residents who lose their Green Card during a trip abroad of less than a year can apply for a document that allows them to board a flight back. The process is handled with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Form I-131A (USCIS) and is also available if the card was stolen, destroyed, or damaged.

If the request is approved, the Department of Homeland Security can issue a boarding foil in the passport or a letter to present to the airline. Upon arrival in the United States, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) conducts the inspection and determines whether the person may enter the country.

Who can file Form I-131A?

The instructions include both lawful permanent residents and those with conditional permanent residence. To request the document because of the loss or theft of a Green Card, they must meet these conditions:

Have been lawfully admitted to the United States as permanent residents or conditional permanent residents and still hold that status.

Have traveled abroad temporarily and without intending to give up their residence.

Be seeking to return after an absence of less than one year when the Green Card was the document they planned to use to come back.

Do not have a valid Green Card or another valid document that allows them to apply for entry into the United States.

The form also covers residents who planned to return with a reentry permit and lost it, had it stolen, or had it destroyed or damaged. In that case, the instructions require an absence of less than two years and require that the permit still be valid.

Where to file the form and how long the boarding document lasts

USCIS says the applicant must contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate to file the form in person. When the fee applies, payment is made through the USCIS portal for Form I-131A before going to the consular office. The applicant must bring the receipt.

If issued, the boarding document is generally valid for 30 days from the date it is issued. Its purpose is to make the return trip easier. To obtain a new Green Card, the resident must separately file Form I-90 to replace the card.