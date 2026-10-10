United States Social Security beneficiaries whose birth day falls between the 11th and the 20th are waiting for the next October deposit.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) scheduled a specific day of the week for this group. That date is part of the monthly calendar that organizes payments according to each beneficiary’s birth day and makes it possible to know when benefits will be credited.

This schedule does not include all beneficiaries, since those who started collecting before May 1997 and those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) have different payment dates.

The SSA publishes the official dates so beneficiaries can organize their expenses and verify when they should receive the money. If the deposit does not arrive on the expected date, the agency also sets out what steps to follow before requesting assistance, useful information for those who need to confirm the status of their payment.

When are beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th paid?

Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th will receive the next scheduled payment on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, that is, the third Wednesday of the month, according to the calendar organized by the SSA.

The birth date used is that of the person who is registered and who will receive the benefits, and it does not necessarily match that of each family member receiving a benefit derived from that income.

How is the Social Security payment schedule organized in October 2026?

The SSA distributes October deposits on three dates, according to the beneficiary’s birth day:

Wednesday, October 14: beneficiaries born between the 1st and the 10th.

Wednesday, October 21 : beneficiaries born between the 11th and the 20th.

Wednesday, October 28: beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.

This schedule applies to those who applied for benefits after April 30, 1997 and are not covered by the agency’s exceptions. If the scheduled payment date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or federal holiday, the SSA establishes that the deposit be made on the previous business day.

Some beneficiaries have a different schedule from the one organized by birth date. According to the SSA, the main cases include:

Those who received or applied for benefits before May 1, 1997: they normally receive Social Security on the third day of each month .

Those who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI): as a general rule, they receive Social Security on the 3rd and SSI on the 1st of the corresponding month .

Certain beneficiaries who live outside the United States: they may be subject to the payment schedule on the 3rd day, according to SSA rules.

What should you do if the Social Security payment has not been deposited yet?

If the Social Security deposit does not arrive on the expected date, the SSA recommends waiting three additional days before contacting the agency.

To verify the rules for each case, users can consult the official frequently asked questions page about payment dates and the 2026 payment schedule.