Next Monday, October 12, is a federal holiday for Columbus Day. That same week the Social Security Administration (SSA) will pay the respective benefits to retirees who were born between the 1st and 10th of any month.

When do Social Security retirees born from the 1st to the 10th get paid in October 2026?

Wednesday, October 14 is the established payment date for this group of beneficiaries. Therefore, the benefit will not be affected by the holiday .

The SSA rule establishes that those who applied for their benefits since May 1, 1997 receive payment according to the birth date of the person whose record determines the benefit. For those born between the 1st and the 10th, the second Wednesday of each month applies.

Not in this case, but there is a Social Security Administration rule that provides for changes only when the scheduled payment date falls on a weekend or a federal holiday. In those cases, the SSA advances the deposit to the previous business day.

“If the Wednesday of your payment falls on a federal holiday, we will send your payment on the previous day that is not a legal federal holiday”, the agency explains. This month, since Wednesday the 14th is not a federal holiday, that change is not triggered.

How does the SSA payment schedule continue?

After the payment on Wednesday, October 14, the SSA schedule continues as follows: