The Social Security Administration (SSA) has scheduled its payments for the rest of 2026, and the official dates are confirmed in its calendar.

Benefits are paid based on the time of the month when beneficiaries were born and the type of benefit they are receiving. In that sense, although the payment date for those who receive Social Security benefits is usually on Wednesdays, there may be changes due to holidays or public holidays.

In November, this will happen, since the deposit date coincides with a holiday included in the federal calendar.

Those born between the 1st and the 10th receive their money on Tuesday next month

SSA deposits benefits on the second Wednesday of the month to everyone born between the 1st and the 10th on a regular basis.

In November, this date will fall on the 11th, so it will be a federal holiday for Veterans Day. When this happens, payments are changed and delivered the day before.

“We send benefits the prior business day before your scheduled date when your regular pay date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or a holiday,” the agency says.

How are SSA payments ordered when there are no holidays

In ordinary situations, payments are distributed as follows:

Supplemental Security Income: they are paid on the 1st of each month

SSA beneficiaries since before 1997 or those who receive both Social Security benefits and SSI: they are paid on the 3rd of the month for the Social Security portion

Born between the 1st and the 10th: they are paid on the second Wednesday of the month

Born between the 11th and the 20th: they are paid on the third Wednesday of the month

Born between the 21st and the 31st: they are paid on the fourth Wednesday of the month

This day was declared a federal holiday in 1938 -although its current name was only coined in 1954- and commemorates all veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

USA.gov explains that tributes, parades, and different ceremonies are held. In addition to SSA payments being rescheduled, it is important to consider that banks, different private-sector businesses, and nonessential government offices close their doors to the public.