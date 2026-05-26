The Social Security Administration (SSA) has delayed the rollout of the National Appointment Scheduling Calendar (NASC) and the National Workload Management (NWLM) services due to new pilot programs following recent changes and efforts to analyze whether the systems achieve the expected efficiency.

In December 2025, SSA’s authorities announced that new technologies would be available starting March 7th this year to simplify scheduling personal appointments at local offices. However, the administration has postponed these systems for the second time until further notice.

Why is SSA changing its system to a modern one?

Since the Trump Administration cut public spending across multiple federal agencies, the Social Security Administration lost 7,000 employees through voluntary incentives last year. The remaining employees were relocated from the headquarters and regional offices to field offices.

Although delays in appointment requests are a problem that the federal agency has been facing for years, beneficiaries are suffering the consequences of having fewer in-person agents to process retirement paperwork.

Due to administrative and staffing issues, the National Appointment Scheduling Calendar (NASC) and the National Workload Management (NWLM) systems were supposed to start on April 13th. Now, SSA’s agents and beneficiaries will have to wait for the pilot programs to be completed successfully before implementing these technologies. In the meantime, the U.S. government is training SSA’s workers on these technologies.

SSA’s new system: how NASC and NWLM work and how they are going to help beneficiaries

NASC will allow users to schedule online appointments with SSA even if the person and the agent are not in the same state. Currently, people need to schedule an appointment at the nearest local office; however, this won’t be necessary with the new system.

The Social Security Administration postponed new systems that were suposed to start in March. Image: Shutterstock. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

NWLM, on the other hand, will serve as the agency’s central workload management system. According to experts, this technology will be used to distribute work to employees nationwide based on their skill set, knowledge, and availability. As reported by authorities, rollout is being planned for later this year without a confirmed date yet.

What are the cons of this project, and why would it be a problem for many beneficiaries?

As every state has its own rules regarding retirement payments, additional benefits, and payroll and employment taxes, some Americans have expressed concerns over possible inaccuracies that can lead to lower benefit payments from SSA or significant delays in payment dates. Most concerns center on:

Delays in benefit approvals.

Inaccuracies in benefit payment amounts.

Overpayments or inaccurate payments.

New difficulties for older beneficiaries who are not familiar with the latest technologies.

How can beneficiaries avoid SSA’s payment mistakes?

In light of the ongoing system renovation, retired Americans and permanent residents should stay informed about updates and address any questions with SSA agents. Some recommendations to avoid complications include: