The healthy food chain, Salad and Go, has decided to close all of its branches in Houston. According to reports, this decision is part of a broader restructuring that includes the closure of 41 locations across various places in the United States, carried out in September 2025, with the aim of concentrating operations in strategic markets.

The company has explained that the focus will be on strengthening its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area and in other regions where the brand will continue operating.

Salad and Go says goodbye: more than 40 stores close their doors forever

According to the company’s CEO, Mike Tattersfield, the company aims to boost its performance in strategic markets. “Focusing our efforts will allow us to strengthen the brand and invest more effectively in quality improvement, spur innovation, and build a community,” he said.

Along the same lines, he highlighted that Salad and Go’s presence in Texas will remain strong in Dallas and reaffirmed that the company remains confident in the market’s long-term potential. He also confirmed that the locations in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, as well as those in Las Vegas, Nevada, will continue operating normally.

The journey of Salad and Go

Salad and Go first opened in 2013 in Gilbert, founded by Tony and Roushan Christofellis. The chain is currently owned by private firm Volt Investment Holdings, based in New York.

At the end of 2024, the company had 146 restaurants in the United States, according to data from Nation’s Restaurant News. Tattersfield took over as CEO in April 2025, following the departure of Charlie Morrison, who had managed to double the number of locations during his tenure.

What will happen to the brand after these mass closures

According to Tattersfield’s explanation, the brand’s purpose is to “change perceptions about fast food by offering healthier alternatives that are accessible,” a goal that will not stop, but rather undergo a transformation.

However, despite the closure of 41 restaurants, the company maintains that Salad and Go will continue its business model and will keep expanding in the markets where it currently carries out active operations.