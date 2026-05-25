The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the United States continues to uphold payments corresponding to the most requested tax credits. At present, many low- to moderate-income workers could receive a bank deposit or refund of up to $8,046 this year thanks to the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

The amount of money a taxpayer can receive depends on various factors, such as their income level, marital status, and the presence of qualifying children according to IRS rules. A greater number of qualifying children can result in a larger credit, reaching its maximum limit with three or more children.

What the Earned Income Tax Credit means

The Earned Income Tax Credit, known as EITC, is a refundable tax benefit intended for working individuals and families with low or moderate incomes. Its purpose is to reduce the tax burden and, in many cases, generate a cash refund.

This credit not only reduces the tax owed. It also allows funds to be received even in the absence of a tax debt, thus becoming a direct financial resource for millions of taxpayers.

Who is eligible to receive up to $8,000

The amount of the EITC is adjusted according to the number of qualifying children on the relevant return. For the current tax year, the maximum amounts established are as follows.

Requirements necessary to obtain the EITC payment

To access the credit and obtain the bank deposit, the Internal Revenue Service requires that a series of essential requirements be met.

How to apply for the credit and receive its transfer

To obtain the EITC, it is imperative to file a tax return, even if there is no obligation to do so. The process is carried out through the corresponding form and, if children are claimed, the specific schedule must be included with the relevant information.

The refunds associated with this credit are not issued immediately. By law, the IRS begins issuing deposits starting in mid-February. Those who choose direct deposit usually receive the funds more quickly, provided the return is free of errors.