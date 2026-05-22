The Texas Attorney General’s Office maintains an official list of child support debtors that authorizes the State to seize bank accounts, real estate, vehicles, and retirement plans without any additional court order or prior notice. The measures apply to U.S. citizens and foreigners residing in the state.

To appear on that payroll, the debtor must accumulate a debt greater than u$s 5,000 with a current court order, must not have made payments for at least six consecutive months, and must not be in bankruptcy proceedings or receiving TANF benefits. The list is public and can be consulted at csapps.oag.texas.gov/evaders/all.

What accounts and assets can the Government seize?

The actions target the so-called child support evaders: parents who failed to meet their legal child support obligations. Once a person appears on the list, the State carries out forced collections without further procedure on:

Bank accounts (savings and checking accounts)

Personal and real property (vehicles and properties)

Retirement plans and life insurance

Tax refunds and lottery prizes

Can wages also be seized?

The paycheck cannot be withheld directly from the employer, but once deposited in a bank account, it becomes subject to seizure. Only two months of federal benefits—such as Social Security—are protected if they were directly deposited.

What other penalties does the Government apply to debtors on this list?

The seizure is not the only consequence. Texas applies additional measures that affect both daily life and the debtors’ professional situation. Among the main ones:

Suspension of driver’s, professional, hunting, and fishing licenses

Denial or revocation of the U.S. passport

Blocking of vehicle registration

Negative report to credit bureaus

How do you get off the list?