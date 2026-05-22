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The Texas Attorney General’s Office maintains an official list of child support debtors that authorizes the State to seize bank accounts, real estate, vehicles, and retirement plans without any additional court order or prior notice. The measures apply to U.S. citizens and foreigners residing in the state.
To appear on that payroll, the debtor must accumulate a debt greater than u$s 5,000 with a current court order, must not have made payments for at least six consecutive months, and must not be in bankruptcy proceedings or receiving TANF benefits. The list is public and can be consulted at csapps.oag.texas.gov/evaders/all.
What accounts and assets can the Government seize?
The actions target the so-called child support evaders: parents who failed to meet their legal child support obligations. Once a person appears on the list, the State carries out forced collections without further procedure on:
- Bank accounts (savings and checking accounts)
- Personal and real property (vehicles and properties)
- Retirement plans and life insurance
- Tax refunds and lottery prizes
Can wages also be seized?
The paycheck cannot be withheld directly from the employer, but once deposited in a bank account, it becomes subject to seizure. Only two months of federal benefits—such as Social Security—are protected if they were directly deposited.
What other penalties does the Government apply to debtors on this list?
The seizure is not the only consequence. Texas applies additional measures that affect both daily life and the debtors’ professional situation. Among the main ones:
- Suspension of driver’s, professional, hunting, and fishing licenses
- Denial or revocation of the U.S. passport
- Blocking of vehicle registration
- Negative report to credit bureaus
How do you get off the list?
The Attorney General’s Office recommends contacting the Child Support Division in case of any payment difficulty. Once payment is credited or a formal agreement is reached, the State may remove the sanctions and restore suspended rights.