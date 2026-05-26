Tax debts in the United States can escalate quickly when taxpayers ignore official Government notices.

One of the most important deadlines in the IRS collection process can make the difference between resolving a debt on time or facing seizures of accounts and assets.

Everyone must respond to this notice within this time period

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sends the so-called “Final Notice of Intent to Levy”. When the agency issues this notice:

The taxpayer receives a formal notice

Outstanding taxes, interest, and penalties are detailed

A 30-day period begins to take action

Ignoring this deadline can enable much more severe collection measures.

Can an automatic seizure be avoided?

Within the 30 days granted by the IRS, the taxpayer can:

Pay the debt

Request payment agreements

File appeals

Negotiate alternatives with the IRS

Acting quickly can prevent greater financial consequences.

IRS automatically seizes everyone who has waited this long

If there is no response within the 30-day period established, the agency can move forward on: