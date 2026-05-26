En esta noticia
Tax debts in the United States can escalate quickly when taxpayers ignore official Government notices.
One of the most important deadlines in the IRS collection process can make the difference between resolving a debt on time or facing seizures of accounts and assets.
Everyone must respond to this notice within this time period
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sends the so-called “Final Notice of Intent to Levy”. When the agency issues this notice:
- The taxpayer receives a formal notice
- Outstanding taxes, interest, and penalties are detailed
- A 30-day period begins to take action
Ignoring this deadline can enable much more severe collection measures.
Can an automatic seizure be avoided?
Within the 30 days granted by the IRS, the taxpayer can:
- Pay the debt
- Request payment agreements
- File appeals
- Negotiate alternatives with the IRS
Acting quickly can prevent greater financial consequences.
IRS automatically seizes everyone who has waited this long
If there is no response within the 30-day period established, the agency can move forward on:
- Bank accounts
- Wages and salaries
- Vehicles
- Real estate properties
- Other assets and financial holdings