When a taxpayer has an unresolved debt with the tax authorities, the process stops being administrative and moves into direct action. Ignoring the constant and final notices in the United States can enable measures that immediately affect the taxpayer’s money and assets.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Automated Collection System (ACS), can proceed with seizures if the taxpayer does not respond to the Final Notice of Intent to Levy.

How the IRS notice works that absolutely no one can ignore

Before issuing a levy, the authorities send multiple notifications so the taxpayer can appeal. The IRS sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy when no response is received. Through this key notice, the agency informs:

Details of the outstanding debt.

The deadline of up to 30 days to respond or resolve the issue.

This is the last notice before collection measures are activated.

The IRS automatically seizes everyone who has postponed this procedure

If the taxpayer ignores this final notice or does not respond within the established deadlines:

The case moves to the active collection system (ACS)

The levy is enabled without further warnings

The room for negotiation is drastically reduced

Failure to respond speeds up the process.

The IRS levies all of these assets one by one