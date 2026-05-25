The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can seize the funds in a bank account if the taxpayer ignored tax debt notices. This measure, known as a garnishment or levy, allows the agency to take the money available in the account at the moment the bank receives the order. This is not a warning: it is an immediate executive action.

The levy is triggered when the taxpayer does not respond to IRS notices or arrange a payment plan. By law, the agency must notify the debtor before the first levy and give them the right to a CDP hearing (Collection Due Process Hearing). If that deadline passes without a response, the IRS can proceed.

What can the IRS garnish from someone who ignored the notices?

The bank levy has a specific effect: the IRS takes what is in the account when the order reaches the bank. If more funds are deposited later, it must issue a new levy. Other types of garnishment, by contrast, operate continuously until the debt is paid off.

The assets the IRS can garnish include:

Bank accounts (one-time effect per order)

Wages : a portion of each paycheck, with exempt amounts depending on marital status, deductions, and dependents

Social Security benefits : up to 15% under the Federal Payment Levy Program (FPLP)

State tax refunds

Customer payments (accounts receivable)

What happens with wages?

The employer receives Form 668-W and calculates the exempt amount. The garnishment continues each pay period until the debt is paid or the IRS releases the levy.

How can someone with an IRS debt stop the garnishment?

Anyone who receives a notice should call the number listed in the notice as soon as possible. The IRS is required to release the levy if any of these conditions are verified: