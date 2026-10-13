Most Social Security beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of the month will get their October payment Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration’s 2026 payment calendar.

That deposit opens the agency’s three Wednesday payment rounds for October. Retirement, disability and survivor benefits are split across the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of each month, depending on birth date.

Social Security pays one month behind, so the money that arrives in October is the benefit for September.

About 75.9 million people collected Social Security, Supplemental Security Income or both as of August, according to the agency’s monthly statistics. Retired workers, the largest group, received an average of $2,087.52.

Do spouses and children get their Social Security payment Oct. 14 too?

Not necessarily. People who collect on someone else’s work record, such as spouses, children and survivors, are paid on the day set by that worker’s birth date, not their own.

For example, a wife born on the 25th who claims spousal benefits on her husband’s record will be paid Wednesday if he was born on the 6th .

Beneficiaries can’t pick a different payment day. The date stays tied to the worker’s birthday for as long as the benefits continue.

When are the rest of the October Social Security payments?

Beneficiaries with birthdays later in the month have one or two more weeks to wait. The remaining October dates for retirement, disability and survivor benefits are:

Oct. 21: birthdays from the 11th through the 20th

Oct. 28: birthdays from the 21st through the 31st

Neither date lands on a weekend or federal holiday, so both payments go out on schedule.

That deposit opens the agency’s three Wednesday payment rounds for October. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Who got their October Social Security payment earlier?

Two groups aren’t on the Wednesday schedule. These are people who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 and people who get both Social Security and SSI. Their benefits are paid on the 3rd of each month.

Oct. 3 fell on a Saturday this year, so that payment went out a day early, on Oct. 2. Whenever a payment date lands on a weekend or federal holiday, Social Security sends it the business day before.

Why do SSI recipients get two payments in October?

SSI is a needs-based program, run by the Social Security Administration, for people who are 65 or older, blind or disabled and have limited income and resources. It normally pays on the 1st of the month, and the October payment arrived Oct. 1.

A second SSI deposit is scheduled for Oct. 30. That’s November’s payment sent early, because Nov. 1 falls on a Sunday.

It isn’t a bonus. Recipients won’t get an SSI payment in November, and the next one is due Dec. 1.

In 2026, the maximum federal SSI payment is $994 a month for an individual and $1,491 for a couple .

The SSI normally pays on the 1st of the month, and the October payment arrived Oct. 1. ChatGPT

When is the next Social Security payment after Oct. 14?

The same group will be paid a day early in November. The second Wednesday of the month is Nov. 11, Veterans Day, so that payment moves up to Nov. 10.

The other November payments stay on Wednesdays: Nov. 18 for birthdays from the 11th through the 20th, and Nov. 25 for the 21st through the 31st. People paid on the 3rd will get their next deposit Nov. 3.

What should you do if your Social Security payment doesn’t arrive Oct. 14?

The agency asks beneficiaries to wait three additional mailing days before reporting a missing payment.

In the meantime, payment dates and amounts can be checked in a my Social Security account at ssa.gov , under the “Benefits & Payments” section.

If the money still hasn’t shown up, beneficiaries can call Social Security at 800-772-1213 (TTY 800-325-0778), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.