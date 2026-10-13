The Social Security Administration (SSA) has shared recommendations to help people protect their personal and financial information.

The agency advises keeping Social Security cards in a secure place, avoiding unnecessary disclosure of Social Security numbers, and being cautious about unexpected requests for sensitive information.

Why protecting your Social Security card matters

Your Social Security number (SSN) is a key piece of identifying information that may be used for financial and administrative purposes. If it falls into the wrong hands, criminals could attempt identity theft or use the information to carry out fraudulent activities.

For this reason, the SSA recommends not carrying your Social Security card every day. Instead, keep it in a secure location and take it with you only when absolutely necessary.

The agency also emphasizes that, in many situations, knowing your Social Security number is enough, and you do not need to show your physical card. Before providing your number, ask who needs it, why it is required, and how the information will be used.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has shared recommendations to help people protect their personal and financial information. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Another precaution is to avoid carrying additional documents that display your SSN. Limiting the number of documents containing sensitive information that you routinely carry can reduce your exposure if your belongings are lost or stolen.

How to recognize potential Social Security scams

Scammers may impersonate government employees to obtain personal information or money. They can use phone calls, emails, text messages, websites, and fake social media profiles to contact their targets.

Some communications may appear legitimate and even include the names of real employees or documents that look official. However, these details do not guarantee that a message is authentic.

The SSA advises people to be cautious of unexpected messages requesting their Social Security numbers or other confidential details. If you cannot verify who is behind a request, do not share your information until you have checked it through an official channel.

It is also important to avoid clicking links or downloading attachments from suspicious messages. A website may imitate the appearance of a government website without actually belonging to a federal agency.

What you can do to protect your personal information

Beneficiaries can follow several basic precautions to reduce their risk of fraud:

Keep your Social Security card in a secure place and carry it only when necessary.

Ask why your Social Security number is needed before sharing it.

Do not provide personal information to unknown contacts over the phone, by email, or online.

Check the SSA’s official channels if you have questions about a communication you receive.

Stay informed about scams and the latest tactics used to impersonate government agencies.

The Social Security Administration provides an official resource for identifying and reporting these schemes at ssa.gov/scam.

How to request a replacement Social Security card

People who need a replacement card can start the process through the SSA’s official website. According to the agency, applying online is one of the fastest, safest, and most convenient options.

Most U.S. citizens can request a replacement Social Security card online. The process can also be started without an existing personal my Social Security account.

To avoid fraudulent websites or services that charge for procedures available directly through the government, it is best to begin at the official SSA.gov website.