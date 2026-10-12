The Social Security Administration (SSA) is reminding Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients to report changes in their income, financial resources and living arrangements to help prevent payment problems. These changes can affect both eligibility for the federal assistance program and the amount beneficiaries receive each month.

In an October 1, 2026, post on its official blog, the agency explained that reporting changes promptly helps prevent overpayments, underpayments and potential penalties. The requirements apply to people who already receive SSI as well as those applying for benefits.

Which life changes must SSI recipients report to Social Security?

According to the SSA, several changes in a person’s financial or personal circumstances can affect SSI benefits. Recipients must report them as soon as possible to help ensure their payments remain accurate.

The changes that must be reported include:

Income changes: New wages, pension payments, unemployment benefits or other changes in income.

Financial resources: Changes involving bank accounts, vehicles, property or other resources.

Employment status: Starting a new job, leaving a job or changing employment.

Address changes: Moving to a new home or changing a mailing address.

Living arrangements: Someone moving into or out of the household, or entering or leaving a nursing home or correctional institution.

Citizenship or immigration status: Any change in the recipient’s status.

Marital status: Getting married, divorcing or separating.

Report updates by the 10th of the following month or risk $25-$100 penalties and benefit adjustments. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

The reporting rules can also apply to other members of a household. For example, married recipients who live with their spouses must report relevant changes affecting their spouses. When someone applies for SSI on behalf of a child, changes involving the child’s parents may also need to be reported.

The SSA maintains a complete list of reporting responsibilities on its official website.

What happens if recipients fail to report changes on time?

Failing to report changes accurately and promptly can create financial problems for SSI recipients.

If the SSA continues paying more than a person is eligible to receive, the agency may require the recipient to repay the excess benefits. Conversely, failing to provide updated information can result in underpayments or delays in receiving the correct amount.

The agency’s official reporting guidance also states that penalties may reduce SSI payments by $25 to $100 for each reporting failure, depending on the circumstances. Knowingly providing false or misleading information or deliberately failing to report important changes can lead to additional sanctions.

To avoid these problems, the SSA advises recipients to report changes no later than the 10th day of the month following the month in which the change occurred.

How to report changes to Social Security

For changes other than wages, SSI recipients can contact Social Security by calling 1-800-772-1213, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., or by contacting their local Social Security office.

People who work have several options for reporting their wages each month, including:

Their secure my Social Security online account

The SSA Mobile Wage Reporting app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The agency’s telephone wage-reporting system.

The Payroll Information Exchange (PIE), which allows participating employers to send wage information directly to Social Security.

The agency recommends reporting wages by the sixth day of the month after receiving payment to reduce the risk of overpayments. Before using an automated reporting method, recipients must contact Social Security to provide their employer’s information and employer identification number.