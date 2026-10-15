The increase will affect retirement, disability and other benefits.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced a 3.6% increase in benefits for 2027, an adjustment that will reach approximately 76 million people receiving payments through the agency’s programs.

For people receiving Social Security retirement benefits, the increase will amount to an average of $75 more per month. However, that figure is not a guaranteed raise for every recipient. The adjustment is calculated based on each person’s existing benefit, so the additional amount will vary.

How much more will retirees receive from Social Security in 2027?

The annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is designed to account for changes in consumer prices. According to the SSA, the average monthly retirement benefit for retired workers will rise from $2,095 to approximately $2,170 in January 2027.

The Social Security Administration has confirmed its annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2027. Mehaniq

Recipients can estimate their increase by multiplying their current monthly benefit by 0.036. Here are three examples:

A $1,500 monthly benefit: an estimated $54 increase, bringing the total to $1,554.

A $2,000 monthly benefit: an estimated $72 increase, bringing the total to $2,072.

A $2,500 monthly benefit: an estimated $90 increase, bringing the total to $2,590.

These figures are illustrative estimates before any applicable deductions. The actual amount added to a recipient’s payment may differ.

When will the 3.6% Social Security increase take effect?

The SSA said the new adjustment will apply to Social Security benefits starting in January 2027. The increase will also affect people receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), although their payment schedule is different.

Approximately 7.3 million SSI recipients will receive their increased payment on December 31, 2026. Some people receive both Social Security and SSI, so the number of beneficiaries across the two programs does not necessarily represent separate individuals.

How to check your new Social Security benefit amount

Recipients will be able to review their personalized benefit amount through their my Social Security accounts. The SSA said online COLA notices will become available in late November for people enrolled in electronic notifications.

Those who have not signed up for digital notices will receive their letters by mail in December. The notices will provide each recipient’s updated benefit amount and applicable deductions.

The adjustment is calculated under federal law using changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), published by the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The 3.6% adjustment does not mean every retiree will receive exactly $75 more per month. That figure is the estimated average increase; each person’s actual benefit change will depend on their current payment and any applicable deductions.