The Social Security Administration (SSA) explains on its website how the documents that must be presented to apply for a Social Security Card vary, depending on the immigration status of the person carrying out the procedure.

Different proofs of citizenship and identity are required, along with the corresponding documentation on family history. The agency clarifies that only original documents or copies certified by the agency that issued them will be accepted.

What documents does the SSA require to apply for a Social Security card?

It is important to check the documents that must be presented to apply for a Social Security card in order to avoid delays and misunderstandings when starting the process.

For citizens born in the United States

They must present documentation that proves identity, age, and citizenship:

Citizenship : U.S. birth certificate or U.S. passport.

Age : birth certificate. If none exists, SSA may accept religious records made before age five, hospital birth records, or a U.S. passport.

Identity: U.S. driver’s license, state identification card, or U.S. passport.

If the applicant does not have the necessary documents and cannot obtain them within 10 days, SSA may consider a work, student, military, or health insurance card, that is not Medicare.

For citizens born outside the United States

They must also present documentation that proves identity, age, and citizenship. In the case of those born abroad:

U.S. passport: proves citizenship and identity.

Certificate of Naturalization (N-550 or N-570): proves the acquisition of citizenship through naturalization.

Certificate of Citizenship (N-560 or N-561): allows U.S. citizenship to be demonstrated.

Certificate of Report of Birth (DS-1350): document proving a birth abroad.

Consular Report of Birth Abroad (FS-240): proves the U.S. citizenship of a person born outside the country when applicable.

The SSA requires at least two different documents, although one of them may be used to prove more than one requirement.

For noncitizens

Foreign nationals who do not have U.S. citizenship must prove their immigration status. In general terms, SSA allows an SSN to be requested by those who have work authorization from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Among the documents that can be presented:

Form I-551: permanent resident card or corresponding immigrant visa, accompanied by the valid foreign passport when required.

Form I-766: employment authorization document (EAD), known as a work permit.

Form I-94: record of entry and exit from the United States, or admission stamp in the valid foreign passport.

Form I-20: additionally required for certain foreign students with F-1 or M-1 visas.

Form DS-2019: additionally required for certain exchange visitors with J-1 or J-2 visas.

In some cases, foreign students and workers must present additional documentation proving their work authorization.

What can a Social Security number be requested for and who might need one?

The SSN is a personal identifier used to record labor income, manage certain tax obligations, and handle federal benefits.

Among its main benefits are:

Work legally: allows employers to report wages and the corresponding contributions for each worker.

File taxes: it is used to identify taxpayers with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Apply for Social Security benefits: allows the identification of people who meet the requirements to access retirement, disability, or survivor benefits.

Access certain government services: some federal, state, or local benefits require an SSN.

Carry out financial procedures: it can be used to verify identity and check credit history.

It may be needed by U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and certain foreign nationals with work authorization. Additionally, it may also be requested for minors when they need to be identified for tax procedures.