The Social Security COLA increase for 2027 was confirmed on October 14 and will allow millions of beneficiaries to receive more money in their monthly payments. The cost-of-living adjustment aims to offset the impact of inflation and will apply to retirement, survivors, disability, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.

The update will change the amounts beneficiaries receive starting in 2027. However, the extra money will not be the same for everyone since the amount will depend on the benefit each person receives and on any deductions that may apply to their monthly payment.

The date on which the adjustment will be reflected will also depend on the type of benefit and the Social Security Administration (SSA) payment schedule. While some SSI beneficiaries will receive the payment corresponding to January before the end of December 2026, retirees will be paid the new amount according to the scheduled dates for January 2027.

How much will the Social Security COLA increase be in 2027?

The United States Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed a 3.6% increase in benefits for 2027, corresponding to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The increase will apply to those who receive retirement benefits, survivors benefits and disability benefits, as well as beneficiaries of the Supplemental Security Income program.

The adjustment is calculated based on the variation in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). According to the SSA, about 72 million Social Security beneficiaries will receive the increase starting in January 2027, while adjusted SSI payments will begin to be deposited on December 31, 2026.

How much extra money will retirees receive with the COLA increase?

The average monthly benefit for retired workers will increase from $2,095 to $2,170, which represents an additional $75 per month, a figure that corresponds to an official SSA estimate for January 2027. It should be noted that the individual increase will depend on the benefit each person receives.

When will the first Social Security payment with the 2027 increase be deposited?

Social Security beneficiaries will begin receiving their adjusted payments in January 2027 in their accounts, according to the schedule that applies to them. In this regard, for retirees who began receiving payments after April 1997, the first January payment date will be the 13th for those born between the 1st and the 10th. Those born between the 11th and the 20th will be paid on January 20, and those born between the 21st and the 31st will receive the payment on the 27th of that month.

By contrast, SSI beneficiaries will receive the payment corresponding to January on December 31, 2026, because the first day of the year is a federal holiday. In addition, people who receive both Social Security and SSI will also need to receive their Social Security payment that day.