Millions of Americans who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are scheduled to get their November payment on Friday, October 30. The Social Security Administration (SSA) issues the benefit early because November 1 falls on a Sunday, moving the deposit to the previous business day.

Eligible individuals can receive up to $994 under the federal SSI payment rates for 2026. However, the amount varies depending on income, living arrangements, and other eligibility factors, so not every recipient will receive the maximum payment.

Who qualifies for the November SSI payment?

SSI provides financial assistance to people with limited income and resources who are 65 or older, blind, or have a qualifying disability. Children with qualifying disabilities may also qualify if they meet the program’s financial requirements.

Applicants must also meet the program’s citizenship or eligible noncitizen rules and residency requirements. The SSA generally limits countable resources to $2,000 for an individual and $3,000 for a couple, although some assets are excluded from these calculations.

How much will eligible recipients receive?

The maximum federal SSI payment in 2026 is $994 per month for an eligible individual and $1,491 for an eligible couple. The amount a person receives may be lower if they have countable income or if their living arrangements affect their benefits.

Some states also provide supplemental payments that can increase the total amount. The October 30 deposit is the regular November benefit paid ahead of schedule, not an extra check or bonus. The next SSI payment after that is scheduled for December 1, 2026.