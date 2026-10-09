New York STAR checks are direct deposits from the New York State School Tax Relief (STAR). This program helps eligible homeowners offset local property taxes. Governor Kathy Hochul announced in June that nearly three million New Yorkers will receive over $2 billion in taxes between summer and fall.

Some STAR recipients can receive this benefit as a tax exemption this year, and many others will receive a tax credit and be sent a check in the mail this summer and fall.

How does the STAR checks program work, and who is eligible?

The STAR program was created to provide tax relief to eligible homeowners. The benefit helps reduce school tax burdens on owner-occupied primary residences.

According to the official New York State website, payments began in June for eligible New Yorkers, and deliveries will continue throughout the summer and fall.

Homeowners with incomes below $500,000 may receive between $350 and $600.

Homeowners with incomes below $110,750 may receive between $700 and $1,500.

New homeowners and those enrolled in the STAR Credit program receive their benefits from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, either by mail or through direct deposit.

Homeowners who were granted a direct exemption from school taxes before 2015 can continue receiving the exemption or choose to switch to the credit

Why will Nassau County receive STAR checks in October?

Unlike most areas of New York, where school tax bills are generally issued in September, Nassau County follows a different schedule. The county issues its first-half school tax bills on October 1, with the payment deadline typically falling in mid-November.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced in June that nearly three million New Yorkers will receive over $2 billion in taxes. Fuente: Gobernación de Nueva York Mike Groll

This difference in the local tax calendar helps explain why STAR Credit payments in Nassau County begin going out in October, allowing eligible homeowners to receive their benefits before their school tax bills are due.

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance coordinates STAR Credit payments according to local school tax schedules. Eligible homeowners can check their payment status and estimated benefit amount through the state’s Property Tax Credit Lookup.

However, payment dates may vary, so the October start does not mean every eligible homeowner will receive their check or direct deposit on the same day.

New York STAR eligibility: who qualifies