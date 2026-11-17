The Social Security Administration (SSA) explains to beneficiaries the circumstances under which their family members may be eligible to receive benefits based on that entitlement.

Although several family members may be eligible, authorities explain that there is a maximum amount that can be paid to the entire family of one beneficiary, which usually ranges from 150% to 180% of the equivalent of the holder’s benefits.

Which family members may be eligible for SSA benefits

According to the federal agency in an official publication, when a person receives Social Security retirement or disability benefits, their spouse and children, for example, may also be eligible to collect if they meet certain requirements.

In the case of spouses, they may receive benefits if:

They are 62 or older

At any age, if they are caring for the beneficiary’s child who is under 16 or who has a disability and is eligible for benefits

Unmarried children may also be eligible if:

They are under 18

They are 18 or 19, but are full-time students in high school, secondary school or college

They are 18 or older but have a qualifying disability that began before age 22

“Under certain circumstances, we may pay benefits to your stepchild, grandchild, stepgrandchild or adopted child,” SSA explains.

Retirement or disability limit: how much SSA pays each family member

The agency specifies that each family member may be eligible to receive a monthly benefit equal to half of the retirement (or disability) payments received by the SSA beneficiary.

“However, there is a limit on the total amount of money that can be paid to you and your family. The limit varies, but it is generally between 150% and 180% of your retirement or disability benefit ,” it explains.

If the number of eligible family members is such that it exceeds the approved limit for that beneficiary’s family, each person’s payments are reduced proportionally until they can be paid within the approved limit. The original beneficiary’s payment is not reduced.

Those who want more information about family benefits and how to apply for them can do so by clicking here.