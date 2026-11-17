Anyone who legally changes their surname after marriage must notify the Social Security Administration (SSA) to get a card with the correct name. The process requires proof of identity and evidence of the legal name change and the event that caused it.

That is according to the SSA’s official guide, which also covers changes because of divorce or a court order. Depending on the circumstances, it may also be necessary to show proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful immigration status.

What documents are required to change a surname

Among the acceptable documents to prove the legal name change is a marriage certificate. The required paperwork varies by case.

The agency’s requirements list explains that if that document does not provide enough information to identify the person in its records, it may require an ID with the previous name. That requirement also applies when the change took place more than two years ago for an adult.

In that case, the SSA accepts an expired ID with the previous name. If the person does not have one, it may accept a valid ID with the new name, as long as it can properly establish the person’s identity.

How to request the corrected card

The SSA says to go to its number and card page and answer the questions that help determine how to file the application. In some states, the correction can be requested through a personal my Social Security account. In other cases, the process can be started online.

If in-person help is needed, an appointment must be scheduled at a field office or card center. Those who cannot use digital services must complete the paper Form SS-5 and submit the required documents.

Why updating the information matters

The agency warns that failing to report the change can prevent wages from being properly recorded in the Social Security record and affect the calculation of future benefits. It can also cause delays when filing taxes. People who work should also notify their employer.

The corrected card will show the new name, but it will keep the same Social Security number.