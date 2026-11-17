The U.S. government, through the Social Security Administration (SSA), will continue its November 2026 retirement payment schedule next Wednesday, Nov. 18. On that date, retirees born between the 11th and 20th of any month will receive their benefits, according to the agency’s official schedule.

This is the second group of retirees to receive the month’s third payment through an organized system based on date of birth.

The schedule sets three Wednesday deposit dates, so beneficiaries need to identify which group they belong to in order to know when they will receive their money.

Which SSA retirees will receive the Wednesday, Nov. 18 payment

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, SSA retirees born between the 11th and 20th of any month, both dates inclusive, will receive payment. The date falls on the third Wednesday of the month, which is the day the agency has assigned to this group of beneficiaries.

The SSA sets the schedule based on the date of birth of the person whose work record is used to calculate the benefit. So when a retiree receives benefits based on their own record, their birthday is used; if they receive benefits based on a spouse’s work record, that person’s date of birth is used.

This system generally applies to people who filed for benefits on or after May 1, 1997, and who do not fall under the exceptions established by the SSA. The agency also sets different payment dates for certain beneficiaries, such as those who have received Social Security since before May 1997.

The official schedule is as follows:

Born from the 1st through the 10th : second Wednesday of the month.

Born from the 11th through the 20th : third Wednesday of the month.

Born from the 21st through the 31st: fourth Wednesday of the month.

How the SSA retirement payment schedule continues in November 2026

According to the schedule published by the SSA, November payment dates are:

Tuesday, Nov. 3 : beneficiaries who have received Social Security since before May 1997 and certain beneficiaries who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Tuesday, Nov. 10 : retirees born between the 1st and 10th.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 : retirees born between the 11th and 20th.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: retirees born between the 21st and 31st.

The SSA recommends that if the money does not arrive on the expected date, beneficiaries wait an additional three mailing days before contacting the agency to report the delay. They can also check their upcoming deposits through their personal account in the SSA’s online services.