In the United States, whenever someone deposits or withdraws a large amount of cash, the bank is required by law to report it to the government.

The threshold is clear: cash transactions above $10,000 are reported automatically. This is not a suspicion or an investigation, but a routine filing required by law from financial institutions.

What the Bank Secrecy Act says

The requirement comes from the Bank Secrecy Act. Under that law, banks and other financial institutions must file a report called a Currency Transaction Report (CTR) whenever a customer carries out a cash transaction above $10,000.

That report is sent to a government agency called FinCEN, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, which is part of the Treasury Department. The rule covers both deposits and withdrawals, and the limit also applies when multiple cash transactions on the same day add up to that amount.

Where the report goes and what it is for

The report goes to FinCEN, and the information is available to authorities, including the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and law enforcement agencies. The goal of the system is not to monitor ordinary people, but to detect and prevent financial crimes such as money laundering, tax evasion, drug trafficking and terrorist financing.

The $10,000 threshold acts as a kind of standard alert so the government can track large cash movements.

Businesses must also automatically report these transactions

The requirement is not limited to banks. Businesses and companies that receive more than $10,000 in cash in a single transaction, or in related transactions, must also report it, in this case using Form 8300, which is filed with the IRS and FinCEN.

That is why, when paying large amounts in cash, for example when buying a vehicle, it is common for the business to ask for the buyer’s information: it is complying with that requirement.

The crime of splitting up amounts

Some people, to avoid having their transaction reported, try to split the money into several smaller deposits or withdrawals, below $10,000. That has a name: “structuring”, and it is, in itself, a federal crime, even when the money comes from completely legal sources.

The law punishes the act of structuring transactions to avoid reporting, not just the illegal origin of the money. In other words, the problem may not be moving cash, but trying to hide it.